This watermelon hat is one in a melon… hehehehe!

Follow the steps below or in the video above to make this super simple DIY yourself!

Pick a plain ol’ straw hat, like THIS ONE.

Paint the inner brim with pink acrylic paint

Paint the outer brim with light green acrylic paint

Paint the far outer brim with bright green acrylic paint

Draw seeds with black paint marker on the pink brim

Rock your hat in the sun this summer!