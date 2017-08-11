‘Riverdale’ Season 2: Madelaine Petsch Teases Romance with New Co-Star

Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch gave us a little tease to help get us through this long summer!

In an interview with ET, Madelaine (aka Cheryl Blossom) gave us the scoop on her character in season 2. She said,

“She does get colder and meaner, believe it or not… and she gets an unexpected love interest!”

Madelaine went on to say that she believes the love interest in question is someone new to the show. She said,

“It’s someone that you wouldn’t expect. It’s not the typical thing that you would expect for a young girl. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

During the interview, Madelaine also revealed her first big splurge after landing the role on Riverdale. Her first big purchase was a rose gold Cartier ring. Yasss!

Hopefully this bit of info can hold us over until the premiere of season 2 on October 11th.

Watch the interview in the video above.