There’s officially one more villain set to challenge The Flash next season.

The CW has cast Sugar Lyn Beard as Rebecca Sharpe, also known as the DC Comics villain Hazard, in the fourth season of The Flash. Beard was spotted in Vancouver in her Hazard costume in late July. She’ll appear in the third episode of The Flash’s upcoming season.

Beard is most recognizable from her role in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.