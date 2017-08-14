Jesse Palmer to Host DailyMailTV this Fall on CW44!

August 14, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: DailyMail, dailymailtv
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Jesse Palmer Attends the 10th Annual Sports Business Awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Jesse Palmer, ESPN Football Analyst and former NFL quarterback, will head up the new series DailyMailTV set to launch on CW44 on Monday, September 18!

The show is the real-life version of DailyMail.com, a new site that runs 24/7. DailyMailTV will bring us the most interesting news stories of the day to ensure they’re always kept up to date. Breaking news stories from the United States and around the world will be brought to life daily and Palmer’s power to captivate an audience is the perfect complement to the stories.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Palmer said, ‘DailyMailTV will cover everything. Whether it’s the latest in news, showbiz, politics, crime or even human interest stories, there is really something for everybody.’

DailyMailTV will launch Monday, September 18 on CW44.

The series will be executive produced by Carla Pennington, executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors; Jay McGraw, executive producer of The Doctors and the CBS drama series Bull; Martin Clarke, Publisher, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com; and Dr. Phil McGraw, executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors and the CBS drama series Bull.

