‘Riverdale’ Wins BIG At 2017 Teen Choice Awards

The cast of Riverdale just swept the 2017 Teen Choice Awards- winning in every category they were nominated in… duh!

Of course, we’re not surprised by this news because Riverdale is one of our favorite new shows, but this does make us even more excited for the forthcoming season 2.

Take a look at Riverdale‘s complete list of Teen Choice Awards below.

Choice drama TV show:

“Empire”

“Famous in Love”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“This Is Us”

Choice drama TV actor:

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars”

Jussie Smollett – “Empire”

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”

Choice breakout TV star:

KJ Apa – “Riverdale”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Choice breakout TV show:

“Famous in Love”

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Timeless”

Choice TV ship:

Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”

Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Holland Roden and Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley – “The 100”

Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice scene-stealer:

RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”

Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”

Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice hissy fit:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

You read that right, folks. Riverdale won SEVEN awards! Congrats!