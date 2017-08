CW Announces Fall Premiere Week The CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.