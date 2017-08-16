DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

August 16, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Recipe

As Floridians, we know the importance of an ice cold snack!

Summer weather usually follows us through the “fall” months leaving us begging for a break. These easy frozen snacks are the perfect treat for beating the heat. Follow the tutorial in the video above or with the steps below to make them at home.♦ We’ve also provided alternative ingredient ideas for a healthier option. 

Empty strawberry and vanilla yogurt into a bowl, BUT KEEP THE CONTAINERS AND LIDS. Use low fat or 0% for healthier alternative.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 00 19 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Add chopped strawberries to strawberry yogurt, and shredded coconut to vanilla.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 01 26 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Add strawberry jam to one container. Use fruit compote for lower calorie option.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 02 26 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Add crumbled Nilla Wafers. Use reduced fat graham crackers for lower calorie option.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 05 07 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Then layer the vanilla/coconut yogurt and strawberry yogurt.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 05 13 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Top with Wafers. Or reduced fat graham crackers.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 05 25 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

Cover with lid and stick a popsicle stick through lid. Freeze for 2 hours.

screen shot 2017 08 16 at 2 05 54 pm DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

The video above shows 2 more recipes for a cookies and cream pop and a vanilla/blueberry pop.

♦ Make the Recipes Healthier – Pop 1: Swap dark chocolate chips for crushed Oreo in yogurt and leave vanilla yogurt plain. Use reduced fat chocolate graham crackers for crushed Oreo layer. Pop 2: Follow video for vanilla/coconut yogurt, but use fresh blueberry in blueberry yogurt. Use reduced fat graham crackers instead of yellow cake crumbles. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

CW Announces Fall Premiere WeekThe CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live