DIY Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

As Floridians, we know the importance of an ice cold snack!

Summer weather usually follows us through the “fall” months leaving us begging for a break. These easy frozen snacks are the perfect treat for beating the heat. Follow the tutorial in the video above or with the steps below to make them at home.♦ We’ve also provided alternative ingredient ideas for a healthier option. ♦

Empty strawberry and vanilla yogurt into a bowl, BUT KEEP THE CONTAINERS AND LIDS. Use low fat or 0% for healthier alternative.

Add chopped strawberries to strawberry yogurt, and shredded coconut to vanilla.

Add strawberry jam to one container. Use fruit compote for lower calorie option.

Add crumbled Nilla Wafers. Use reduced fat graham crackers for lower calorie option.

Then layer the vanilla/coconut yogurt and strawberry yogurt.

Top with Wafers. Or reduced fat graham crackers.

Cover with lid and stick a popsicle stick through lid. Freeze for 2 hours.

The video above shows 2 more recipes for a cookies and cream pop and a vanilla/blueberry pop.

♦ Make the Recipes Healthier – Pop 1: Swap dark chocolate chips for crushed Oreo in yogurt and leave vanilla yogurt plain. Use reduced fat chocolate graham crackers for crushed Oreo layer. Pop 2: Follow video for vanilla/coconut yogurt, but use fresh blueberry in blueberry yogurt. Use reduced fat graham crackers instead of yellow cake crumbles. ♦