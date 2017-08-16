I Want to be a CW44 Intern

Looking for college credit? Apply for a CW44 Creative Services internship!

Instructions on how to apply are at the bottom of the page.

The CW44-WTOG internship is designed for students currently enrolled in college or university who are interested in the media business.

The objective is to provide students with a meaningful work experience while complimenting the educational experience.

Benefits of an internship for students include:

Practical work experience

Better understanding of the business

Promote career and personal development

Exposure to industry professionals

Requirements:

Currently attending an accredited college and have achieved junior or senior status

Must receive college academic credit – No Exceptions

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Able to meet the minimum time commitment for the internship program

Submit cover letter and resume

Apply online

Personal interview

Internships are offered: (Dates may vary)

Spring – January to May

Summer – June to August

Fall – September to December

During the Spring/Fall, the exact dates are determined by the student’s schedule; However, student must commit to the minimum hours requirement of 10 hrs per week. The duration of the internship will be determined by the requirements of the college/university to earn college credit and will be paid.

Creative Services Internship:

Outside station events staffing/booth set-up

Commercial and promotional shoot assistance

A day in each department (traffic, production, promotions, master control)

Writing for station website

Researching web content

Assisting in promotional strategies

Learning and utilizing the publishing platform WordPress

Learning the ins and outs of social media practices

Other duties as they arise

Production Tech Internship:

Shooting/assisting production of community affairs programming (both in studio and out in the field)

Assisting in promotion and commercial shoots (production assistant, pre-production, etc.)

Editing content for community affairs programming

Assisting in script writing process

Studio maintenance

Other duties as they arise

Qualifications:

Must be currently enrolled at a college or university and eligible to earn academic credit for the successful completion of the program.

Ideal candidates will have a passion for television and the business of television.

A fast learner with sharp attention to detail.

Excellent computer skills (MS Word, Photoshop, General PC and MAC experience), communication skills (both written and verbal) and be self motivated. Web experience a plus.

Exceptional interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with all levels.

Must be flexible, professional, responsible and reliable and have the maturity to be able to handle sensitive/confidential information.

To apply:

Visit the CBS Jobs website and submit your resume.

Click “SEARCH OPENINGS.” Change the Market to “St. Petersburg” and the Job Type to “Intern.” Then, review the qualifications and be sure that you are right for the internship and the internship is right for you. Finally, add your resume and apply.

If accepted into our program, you will need to present on your first day:

Letter indicating certification of college academic credit to be awarded upon successful completion of the internship from the Internship Advisor or Professor of the program at the College or University being attended.

It is the continuing policy of CW44/WTOG Tampa Bay to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or physical or mental disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight and to conform to applicable federal and state laws and regulations.