Get Ready for ‘DailyMailTV’: An Exclusive First Look

Filed Under: dailymailtv
Credit: DailyMail.com

Brand new series, DailyMailTV hosted by Jesse Palmer, is set to premiere on CW44 on Monday, September 18!

Lucky for us, handsome host Jesse Palmer wants to share a glimpse at never-before-seen footage from inside the DailyMail.com newsroom, including interviews with the show’s executive producers, production meetings and more! Watch the EXCLUSIVE video below⇓

WATCH IT HERE

WATCH IT HERE

WATCH IT HERE

The show is the real-life version of DailyMail.com, a new site that runs 24/7. DailyMailTV will bring us the most interesting news stories of the day to ensure they’re always kept up to date. Breaking news stories from the United States and around the world will be brought to life daily and Palmer’s power to captivate an audience is the perfect complement to the stories.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

CW Announces Fall Premiere WeekThe CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live