Get Ready for ‘DailyMailTV’: An Exclusive First Look

Brand new series, DailyMailTV hosted by Jesse Palmer, is set to premiere on CW44 on Monday, September 18!

Lucky for us, handsome host Jesse Palmer wants to share a glimpse at never-before-seen footage from inside the DailyMail.com newsroom, including interviews with the show’s executive producers, production meetings and more! Watch the EXCLUSIVE video below⇓

WATCH IT HERE

WATCH IT HERE

WATCH IT HERE

The show is the real-life version of DailyMail.com, a new site that runs 24/7. DailyMailTV will bring us the most interesting news stories of the day to ensure they’re always kept up to date. Breaking news stories from the United States and around the world will be brought to life daily and Palmer’s power to captivate an audience is the perfect complement to the stories.