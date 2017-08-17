Is ‘Riverdale’ Adding A Creepy Urban Legend In Season 2?

August 17, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: riverdale

It seems Riverdale will return for season 2 with an ominous new character in tow.

When Riverdale returns for its sophomore season this fall, it sounds like it will be bringing along a rather ominous new character.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a childlike crayon drawing of Riverdale characters Cheryl and Jason Blossom, standing next to the Sugarman – a tall man with a striped shirt, a bag of sugar, and a grimace on his face.

“Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming…”

This is the stuff of nightmares, people! This Freddy Krueger/Slenderman/witch from Hansel and Gretel mashup is sure to shake things up in Riverdale this fall.

What do you think of the possible new villain? Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

CW Announces Fall Premiere WeekThe CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9.
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live