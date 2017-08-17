Is ‘Riverdale’ Adding A Creepy Urban Legend In Season 2?

It seems Riverdale will return for season 2 with an ominous new character in tow.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a childlike crayon drawing of Riverdale characters Cheryl and Jason Blossom, standing next to the Sugarman – a tall man with a striped shirt, a bag of sugar, and a grimace on his face.

“Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming…”

This is the stuff of nightmares, people! This Freddy Krueger/Slenderman/witch from Hansel and Gretel mashup is sure to shake things up in Riverdale this fall.

