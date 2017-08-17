Lili Reinhart of ‘Riverdale’ Talks Season 2, Shutting Down Body Shamers

Lili Reinhart opens up to Elle.com about clapping back at body shamers, Bughead shippers and Dark Betty. First and foremost, Lili shared some insight about season 2 of Riverdale. She said the mystery in season 2 will revolve around her character, Betty, and her mental health. Maybe that has something to do with the Sugarman…??? Lili also mentioned a darker side of Betty rearing its head in season 2. Could this mean trouble for girl-power team Betty and Veronica? Lili says no. She told Elle.com, “The friendship is still there; they’re still a crime-fighting duo, which you see more of. I love having scenes with Cami [Mendes]. I know how much people love seeing Betty and Veronica together.”

Now let’s talk Bughead. Lili and Cole Sprouse won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Ship, and Lili is loving it! She said,

“The fact that we won is so flattering because i know we’re newbies to the group, and people are just starting [to know us]. But compared to the other couples that we were up against, the other ships, it was pretty amazing that we won, and it just show how dedicated people are but also how much they like seeing these two characters together…”

And now for the body shamers. Lili ain’t got no time for haters. Back in May, she clapped back at a Twitter troll who said, “@lilireinhart I just don’t want your talent to be overshadowed by your weight”. Lili responded beautifully, of course:

Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight, I'll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger 😘 https://t.co/5FVhso3VOl — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 3, 2017

Yasssss girl! Somehow, people gave her a hard time for the comment, claiming that she’s trying too hard to be relatable. In the interview with Elle.com, Lili said,

“Some people say the thingsI do are annoying because I’m intentionally trying too hard to be relatable, but I’m really not. It’s never really been my intention; I’ve never gone out of my way to be relatable to anyone. I just say what i want, and I’m pretty blunt about things.”

You tell ’em, sistah! All these glorious nuggets of info just got us even more hyped for season 2!