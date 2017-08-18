CW Has New Show in Works Similar to “John Tucker”

The CW has a new show in the works that is described as similar to John Tucker Must Die, but for workplace discrimination.

John Tucker Must Die was the 2006 romantic comedy about a group of women who band together to get back at their cheating boyfriend. The CW is working on a new series that will tackle gender discrimination in the workplace, but with a John Tucker Must Die twist.

It's weird to me how "The Departed" won the Best Picture Oscar in 2006 when it so clearly should've gone to "John Tucker Must Die." pic.twitter.com/u1EWY8dwV3 — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) July 10, 2017

The show, The She Word, will follow four assistants who decide to take over their company after experiencing gender discrimination. We love a good girl power storyline!

