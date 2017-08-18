CW Has New Show in Works Similar to “John Tucker”

The CW has a new show in the works that is described as similar to John Tucker Must Die, but for workplace discrimination.
John Tucker Must Die was the 2006 romantic comedy about a group of women who band together to get back at their cheating boyfriend. The CW is working on a new series that will tackle gender discrimination in the workplace, but with a John Tucker Must Die twist.
The show, The She Word, will follow four assistants who decide to take over their company after experiencing gender discrimination. We love a good girl power storyline!
