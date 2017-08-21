‘Arrow’: Ragman Will Return in Season 6

After a prolonged absence, Ragman will be coming back to Arrow this season.

Over the past year, we’ve seen Oliver grow as Arrow refocused its narrative. The results saw a hero less prone to self-flagellation and more likely to seek assistance. Part of that new leaf resulted in Oliver building a fresh team around him, and many of them look to be back this year.

A fan asked Showrunner Marc Guggenheim if Joe Dinicol, aka Ragman, would be back in season 6. Guggenheim gave us the answer we wanted! “Yup,” he said. “605.” So, Arrow fans, be sure to look for Ragman on episode 5 of season 6!

We can’t wait for season 6, premiering October 12th on CW44!

