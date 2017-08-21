CONTEST | Win Tickets to Disney on Ice presents Frozen! (8/21/17-9/1/17)

Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Dazzling ice skating, special effects and unforgettable music will magically transport you to wintry Arendelle. Be a part of Anna’s fearless adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer sidekick Sven as they help Anna in a race to bring back summer. Encounter Everest-like conditions and mystical trolls as you sing along to Academy Award®-winning songs like Let It Go and ultimately discover true love is the most powerful magic of all. Hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, your whole family will delight in special appearances by stars from Toy Story, Finding Dory, The Lion King and the inspiring Disney Princesses. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen – the show worth melting for!

Win Tickets

For your chance to experience Disney On Ice presents Frozen!, simply register online starting August 21st 12 through September 1st and enter the contest. We’ll pick 11 winners out of all eligible entries. Winners will receive a family 4-pack of vouchers to Disney On Ice presents Frozen!.

REGISTER TO WIN HERE!

Official Contest Rules Here