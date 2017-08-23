Emily Bett Rickards Re-Teaming With ‘The Flash’ Crew

Filed Under: Arrow, Flash

Prepare for an Arrow mini-crossover early in the fourth season of The Flash.

Emily Bett Rickards will bring her Arrow character, Felicity Smoak, to The Flash for the new season’s fifth episode, titled “Girl’s Night Out.” As super fans know, this isn’t the first time that Felicity has gotten ahead of the game with a mini-crossover like this. She also appeared on The Flash first season episode “Going Rogue” and third season episode “Paradox.”

A mini-crossover?! This is great news for CW fans. We’re all anxiously awaiting the major, four-night crossover week beginning November 28th, but this makes everything better! What do you think of this mini-crossover news? Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

