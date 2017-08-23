Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Dairy-free, egg-free and no-bake! This “cookie dough” recipe can be enjoyed straight from the mixing bowl or frozen into cookie dough balls.

Follow the recipe steps below or watch the video above to make your own!

Start with a can of rinsed, unsalted chickpeas to a food processor

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 03 41 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add a cup of almond butter

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 03 52 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add 2 tablespoons honey

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 03 58 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 04 04 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add 1 teaspoon salt

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 04 19 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 04 24 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Mix it up

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 04 43 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Add 4 ounce dark chocolate chips (70 to 85% cacao) to mix

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 05 04 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Roll into balls and leave in freezer for 45 minutes – you can stop at this step if you’d like

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 05 14 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Melt 1 cup of dark chocolate in microwave or double broiler – you’ll know it’s ready when the chocolate shines

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 05 21 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Drizzle chocolate over frozen cookie dough balls

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 05 29 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Sprinkle sea salt while chocolate is still wet

screen shot 2017 08 23 at 5 03 32 pm Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Let us know if you tried and liked this recipe in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

