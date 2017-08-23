Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Dairy-free, egg-free and no-bake! This “cookie dough” recipe can be enjoyed straight from the mixing bowl or frozen into cookie dough balls.
Follow the recipe steps below or watch the video above to make your own!
Start with a can of rinsed, unsalted chickpeas to a food processor
Add a cup of almond butter
Add 2 tablespoons honey
Add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Add 1 teaspoon salt
Add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix it up
Add 4 ounce dark chocolate chips (70 to 85% cacao) to mix
Roll into balls and leave in freezer for 45 minutes – you can stop at this step if you’d like
Melt 1 cup of dark chocolate in microwave or double broiler – you’ll know it’s ready when the chocolate shines
Drizzle chocolate over frozen cookie dough balls
Sprinkle sea salt while chocolate is still wet
