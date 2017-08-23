Recipe for Chickpea Cookie Dough

Dairy-free, egg-free and no-bake! This “cookie dough” recipe can be enjoyed straight from the mixing bowl or frozen into cookie dough balls.

Follow the recipe steps below or watch the video above to make your own!

Start with a can of rinsed, unsalted chickpeas to a food processor

Add a cup of almond butter

Add 2 tablespoons honey

Add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Add 1 teaspoon salt

Add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix it up

Add 4 ounce dark chocolate chips (70 to 85% cacao) to mix

Roll into balls and leave in freezer for 45 minutes – you can stop at this step if you’d like

Melt 1 cup of dark chocolate in microwave or double broiler – you’ll know it’s ready when the chocolate shines

Drizzle chocolate over frozen cookie dough balls

Sprinkle sea salt while chocolate is still wet

