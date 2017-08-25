DIY T-Shirt Headbands

Filed Under: DIY

Most long hair-havers know the importance of a headband.

This super easy and thrifty DIY breathes new life into old T-shirts. Watch the video above or follow the steps below to try this DIY at home!

Cut the hem off of the bottom of an old T-shirt and throw it away. Cut a 2 inch strip from the bottom of the T-shirt. Cut another of the same or a different T-shirt.

1uqaqn DIY T Shirt Headbands

Stretch the T-shirt strips

1uqasg DIY T Shirt Headbands

Make a large loop with one strip

1uqaty DIY T Shirt Headbands

With the other strip, place it under the loop going over one end and under the other. Place the end on the left under the loop and weave the other end over, under, and over

1uqavz DIY T Shirt Headbands

Pull the ends to tighten the knot

1uqax6 DIY T Shirt Headbands

Cut a small rectangular scrap of fabric from one of the shirt sleeves

1uqaze DIY T Shirt Headbands

Glue the ends of the sailor knot to the scrap piece, and wrap the scrap around the ends, gluing it in place

1uqb2n DIY T Shirt Headbands

Let glue dry. Wear with the knot at the top of your head. Enjoy!

