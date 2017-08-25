‘Supergirl’ Touches Down in ‘Riverdale’ in New Season 2 Set Photo

Is Supergirl headed to Riverdale?

Melissa Benoist, better known for her alter ego Supergirl, appeared in a new set photo from season 2 of Riverdale!

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, better known as our favoirte secret sharer, posted the photo with the caption, “Look who dropped into #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind?” Okay, Roberto is probably just teasing us. Both shows film in Vancouver, so Supergirl was just stopping in for a shake at Pop’s.

However, one familiar face from Supergirl will make her way to Riverdale. Brit Morgan, who played Livewire on the DC series, is playing Penny Peabody, aka “the Snake Charmer.”

By the way, can we just say that though a Riverdale/Supergirl crossover would be ridiculous, WE WANT IT!

 

