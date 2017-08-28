‘Vixen’ Animated Series On The CW

For one night only, the CW Seed series Vixen is officially joining its Arrow-verse family on television screens.

On The CW this Wednesday, August 30th, a two-hour compilation of the animated series – dubbed Vixen: The Movie – is set to air. The broadcast will consist of all twelve episodes of the animated series. The commercial breaks will include vignettes of information about the coming Arrow-verse season.

Vixen follows Mari McCabe (played by Megalyn Echikunwoke). After her parents were killed in Africa by local corruption, Mari inherits her family’s Tantu Totem, gaining the powers of the animal kingdom. She uses her new found powers to fight evil as Vixen.

Don’t miss the special presentation of Vixen Wednesday, August 30th at 8pm on CW44!