New Character Coming To ‘Riverdale’ in Season 2 Could Mean Trouble For Bughead

There may be trouble in paradise for Betty and Jughead, aka Bughead, in season two of Riverdale thanks to a new character.

Spoilers Ahead, Read at Your Own Risk

As you may remember at the end of season 1, we saw Jughead begin his new life in Southside with the Serpents. Of course, this life switch has us questioning everything! Is Bughead doomed? Will Betty except an even darker and perhaps dangerous Jughead? Will Archie fight for his friendship with Jughead? WHY IS SEASON 2 SO FAR AWAYYYYY??

Thankfully, someone is speaking up! Vanessa Morgan, who will play Serpent member Toni Topaz in season 2, spilled some hotttt tea while on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs. She said her character “…stirs it up a bit for Bughead. I’m part of Southside. I’m on of Jughead’s first friends… I bring a bit of trouble.” Oh ya, she’s also beautiful! This could be a big problem for our beloved Bughead.

But wait, there’s more! Vanessa continued by saying, “My character is bisexual. This is one hundred percent important.” First off, we love that Riverdale is always working to provide an accurate representation of its diverse audience. Second, is that a hint from Vanessa? Is Toni trouble for Bughead because she’s after Jughead or Betty? Will Toni play Bughead against each other? WHY IS SEASON 2 SO FAR AWAYYYYY??

Too much to take in, time for a poll. Are you excited about the addition of Toni Topaz in season 2?

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay