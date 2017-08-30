‘Supernatural’ Stars Raise Funds to Help with Hurricane Relief

Actors from our favorite long-running CW show Supernatural are raising funds to help with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.
Following the natural disaster that hit the Lone Star State, Jensen Ackles’ Texas-based Family Business Beer Company and Misha Collins’ Random Acts charity have joined forces to launch a campaign to raise money.
In addition, Jared Padalecki and Richard Speight, Jr. have helped by promoting the campaign. The full campaign has now raised more than $213,000! Jensen gives a bit more information in the Instagram video below.
If you’d like to help, follow THIS LINK to donate.