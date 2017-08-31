3 Tips For A Fabulous DIY Blowout

Filed Under: DIY, hair

Blowouts look great, last a long time and are expensive if you do them at the salon.

With a few helpful tips, expensive blowouts are a thing of the past! Allure Magazine shares 3 tips for a great, DIY blowout:  

Stop Doing Your Blowout in the Bathroom | The humidity can cause extra frizz. Try the bedroom or somewhere dry instead.

NEVER Do a Blowout Without Product | You should apply heat-protecting product to your hair before you begin drying. Strong heat from a dryer is very damaging, treat your hair with respect! HSI PROFESSIONAL Thermal Protector 450 with Argan Oil and ArtNaturals Thermal Hair Protector Spray are Amazon Best Sellers.

Get Control of Unruly Bits | Control those fly-aways while your blow-dry. Hold them flat with a brush and blast them with hot air for five seconds. Then use the cool-shot button on your blow-dryer to lock them into place.

