When Orlando came by the station for a quick shoot, things got weird quickly!

This November, our friends at WiLD 94.1 are hosting one of Tampa Bay’s biggest concerts, Last Damn Show! In celebration, we invited WiLD’s morning show host, Orlando, to shoot a few promos. Naturally, comedy ensued. Watch the video above to see what didn’t make it on-air.

SECRET ALERT: Stay close to cw44.com. We have something very special coming this fall for WiLD and Last Damn Show fans!