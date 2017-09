Gina Rodriguez’s production banner is ramping up for development season.

Gina Rodriguez

-Jane

-So humble

-A fierce queen

-Would make a great mom pic.twitter.com/jHeixeudmX — alyssa (@alyssaftari) September 3, 2017

The CW star has sold immigration dramas to The CW and CBS through her “I Can & I Will Productions” shingle. No stranger to getting political, Gina’s shows will center on being an immigrant in America.

Mercy will air on CBS and Illegal will be coming to us with The CW!

Stay tuned for more info on these upcoming projects!