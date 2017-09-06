The CW Developing Horror Series Headed By Women

The CW is developing a new horror anthology series written and directed entirely by women.

The series, entitled Black Rose Anthology, follows the horror anthology format we’ve seen in American Horror Story and will be the first of its kind on The CW.

The scary new series will be produced by Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen’s Flower Films. It will be executive produced by Jill Blotevogel from MTV’s Scream, Jamie Denenberg and Kevin Abrams from Alpine Labs and CBS TV Studios.

