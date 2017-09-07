‘Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen’ Season 3 Premieres Sept. 11

Burbank, CA (September 6, 2017) – The Emmy® Award-winning syndicated series Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen is back for season three and will kick off its new season on Monday, September 11 with explosive stories, including an exclusive interview from the man who was brutally beaten by famed MMA fighter “War Machine” during his headline-making rampage that stunned the nation; and a gripping whodunit that reveals who murdered a pregnant woman and tried to make it look like a suicide. Also new this season is a “Badge of Honor” initiative that will honor local law enforcement heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for their communities. Crime Watch Daily is the first crime show to air in daytime syndication and showcases the very best of crime journalism. From unsolved murders to compelling mysteries, undercover investigations and shocking crimes caught on camera, it will all be showcased on the new season.

Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning investigative journalist Chris Hansen along with Emmy® Award-winning correspondents Michelle Sigona, Ana Garcia, and Nerissa Knight, and New York Times bestselling author Jason Mattera, Crime Watch Daily brings stories from small towns across America to national attention. Also returning this season is tireless victim advocate Elizabeth Smart, whose first story of the season is a riveting sit-down with rape survivors and their efforts to help other women deal with their trauma. Kim Goldman, who brings her unique perspective on crime, will also be returning.

Monday, September 11th: Crime Watch Daily sits down with Christy Mack, who in her own words shares her chilling survival story from the night famed MMA fighter “War Machine” relentlessly beat her for two hours and threatened to kill her. Also hear a side of the story you’ve never heard before with an exclusive interview with Corey Thomas, the man brutally beaten the night War Machine burst into the room and found him in bed with Mack.

Tuesday, September 12th: In a gripping whodunit, Crime Watch Daily investigates the murder of Jennifer Webb, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her tragic death. At first, her death looked like a suicide, but after a close investigation, the events of that fateful night quickly unfolded and the identity of the killer left a small town in shock.

Wednesday, September 13th: After a night of heavy drinking, Rahul Gupta, his girlfriend Taylor Gould, and their friend Mark Waugh walk home to their small apartment. Later, police find Waugh dead, stabbed 11 times. At first, both suspects claim to have no memory of what occurred. Eventually, after hours of interrogation, the truth comes out.

Thursday, September 14th: A Christmas Eve murder forever changed the lives of three young girls. Hear the horrifying 911 call made during the attack and see the chilling interrogation footage of the man at the center of it all.

Friday, September 15th: An Iraq War veteran claims PTSD was the motive for a brutal murder that left his police officer wife dead.