No-Cook Dinner Recipes to Get You Through Irma

Hurricane Irma is quickly approaching Florida and many of us our hunkering down for a long and arduous weekend.

Sure, your pantry is full of canned goods, like a can-o-chili won’t get you too far if your power goes out. Plus, you have a fridge full of food that will go bad with electric. Not to worry, these recipes are here to get you and your family through this! Use what you have in your freezer, fridge and pantry to whip up some of these no-cook dinner recipes.

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese salad meets avocado toast! The BEST avocado toast and it’s so easy to make! It’s great anytime of day! #RecipeOfTheDay #Avocado pic.twitter.com/jM7IIjUqzr — Printablexpressions (@printablexpress) July 29, 2017

Tomatoes

Avocado

Mozzarella

Olive oil

Balsamic Vinegar

Bread

If you have power, toast your bread. If not, this recipe is still delicious. Cut your avocado, tomatoes and mozzarella into wedges. Layer them on your bread. Sprinkle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Southwestern Chopped Salad

Tomatoes

Avocado

Canned corn

Favorite dressing or Oil/Vinegar blend

Lettuce

Red onions

Canned black beans

This one is super simple. Chop your lettuce and tomatoes and throw them into a bowl. Slice your avocado into wedges and onion into slivers. Add corn and beans to mix. Top with your favorite dressing or oil/vinegar and salt to taste.

Overnight Oats

Making overnight oats makes my mornings so so easy 🙂 these are super cheap and perfect for breakfast or to go for lunch 💕 pic.twitter.com/G7KmMmc0sZ — TatumⓋ (@vegtatum) September 7, 2017

Old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

Greek yogurt

Milk

Chia seeds (necessary to absorb moisture)

Honey or sweetener of your choice

Fruit of your choice

Mason jar

Add oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds and honey to jar. Put the lid on and shake. Add fruit and stir. Leave overnight. When your power is back up, you can speed the process up by leaving it in the fridge overnight.

Refrigerator Pickles

Cucumber

Kosher salt

Chopped fresh dill

White vinegar

Maon jar

Thinly slice cucumbers and add them to jar. Add salt, dill and vinegar. Close the lid and shake to distribute ingredients. Leave overnight. When your power is back up, the pickling process takes only about 6 hours in the fridge.

Canned Tuna Salad Sandwich

Canned tuna, in water

Celery

Small onion

Mayo or salad dressing

Lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

Bread

Drain the tuna. Chop celery and onion. In a medium bowl, mix the tuna, celery, onion, mayonnaise (or dressing), lemon juice, salt and pepper. Spread tuna mixture on bread.

Mashed Hummus

Homemade hummus 👌🏼first day back at uni for second year today 😬 exciting but nerve wracking as it's all going very fast, plus I have the worst case of post summer blues 💙 I hope everyone had a lovely summer 🌞 A post shared by Georgie Jackman (@georgiejfood) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Chickpeas

Lemon juice

Minced garlic

Salt

Olive oil

Mash chickpeas with fork or potato masher. Stir in lemon juice, minced garlic, touch of salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with sliced veggies, crackers or pita. Try the same recipe with black, kidney, and cannellini beans.

Veggie Noodles

Veggie of choice (carrot, cucumber, beets, zucchini)

Dressing of choice (oil/vinegar, soy sauce)

Herbs of choice

Spiralizer

Spiralize veggie into noodles or cut into ribbons with a veggie peeler, and then toss with dressing. Try Asian style with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, green onions and sesame seeds.

BONUS | Don’t hesitate to rely on classic favorites like: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, deli meat sandwiches and veggie wraps. If you have a fireplace, use it! There’s nothing like a can of beans roasting over a fire in your living room.

Stay safe, everyone!