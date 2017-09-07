HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

No-Cook Dinner Recipes to Get You Through Irma

Filed Under: irma, Recipes
Credit: Footage Firm, Inc.

Hurricane Irma is quickly approaching Florida and many of us our hunkering down for a long and arduous weekend.

Sure, your pantry is full of canned goods, like a can-o-chili won’t get you too far if your power goes out. Plus, you have a fridge full of food that will go bad with electric. Not to worry, these recipes are here to get you and your family through this! Use what you have in your freezer, fridge and pantry to whip up some of these no-cook dinner recipes.

Caprese Avocado Toast

  • Tomatoes
  • Avocado
  • Mozzarella
  • Olive oil
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Bread

If you have power, toast your bread. If not, this recipe is still delicious. Cut your avocado, tomatoes and mozzarella into wedges. Layer them on your bread. Sprinkle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Southwestern Chopped Salad

  • Tomatoes
  • Avocado
  • Canned corn
  • Favorite dressing or Oil/Vinegar blend
  • Lettuce
  • Red onions
  • Canned black beans

This one is super simple. Chop your lettuce and tomatoes and throw them into a bowl. Slice your avocado into wedges and onion into slivers. Add corn and beans to mix. Top with your favorite dressing or oil/vinegar and salt to taste.

Overnight Oats

  • Old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)
  • Greek yogurt
  • Milk
  • Chia seeds (necessary to absorb moisture)
  • Honey or sweetener of your choice
  • Fruit of your choice
  • Mason jar

Add oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds and honey to jar. Put the lid on and shake. Add fruit and stir. Leave overnight. When your power is back up, you can speed the process up by leaving it in the fridge overnight.

Refrigerator Pickles

  • Cucumber
  • Kosher salt
  • Chopped fresh dill
  • White vinegar
  • Maon jar
Thinly slice cucumbers and add them to jar. Add salt, dill and vinegar. Close the lid and shake to distribute ingredients. Leave overnight. When your power is back up, the pickling process takes only about 6 hours in the fridge.
Canned Tuna Salad Sandwich
  • Canned tuna, in water
  • Celery
  • Small onion
  • Mayo or salad dressing
  • Lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Bread
Drain the tuna. Chop celery and onion. In a medium bowl, mix the tuna, celery, onion, mayonnaise (or dressing), lemon juice, salt and pepper. Spread tuna mixture on bread.
Mashed Hummus
  • Chickpeas
  • Lemon juice
  • Minced garlic
  • Salt
  • Olive oil

Mash chickpeas with fork or potato masher. Stir in lemon juice, minced garlic, touch of salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with sliced veggies, crackers or pita. Try the same recipe with black, kidney, and cannellini beans.

Veggie Noodles

  • Veggie of choice (carrot, cucumber, beets, zucchini)
  • Dressing of choice (oil/vinegar, soy sauce)
  • Herbs of choice
  • Spiralizer

Spiralize veggie into noodles or cut into ribbons with a veggie peeler, and then toss with dressing. Try Asian style with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, green onions and sesame seeds.

BONUS | Don’t hesitate to rely on classic favorites like: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, deli meat sandwiches and veggie wraps. If you have a fireplace, use it! There’s nothing like a can of beans roasting over a fire in your living room.
Stay safe, everyone!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live