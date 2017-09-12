CONTEST | Win Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights® at Universal Orlando® Resort

Halloween Horror Nights™, the nation’s premier Halloween event, puts you right into some of the most heart-pounding moments in horror history. On select nights from September 15th through November 4th, 2017, the streets of Universal Studios Florida™ theme park come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs. With over 25 years of experience to draw from, nobody creates a more nightmarish Halloween event filled with truly original scares and authentic horror movie moments. You can explore terrifying haunted houses, make your way through multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions.

WIN TICKETS FROM CW44!!

CW44 wants you and a friend to experience the pulse-pounding excitement of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida™. We’re giving you a chance to win tickets, all you have to do is watch 2 Broke Girls on CW44 weeknights September 18 – September 29 between 7pm and 8pm. Just watch for the cue to call, be caller number four and five and win a pair of park-to-park tickets to Universal Orlando Resort®. On Friday, September 30 watch between 7pm and 8pm and you could win the Grand Prize package for four: an on-site hotel stay,Halloween Horror Nights™ event tickets with Express Access, 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access and more!

For more information and to purchase tickets log onto: halloweenhorrornights.com

Legal: WARNING! EVENT MAY BE TOO INTENSE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 13. NO COSTUMES OR MASKS ALLOWED. Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. Dates, times, attractions and entertainment are subject to availability and may change without notice. Other restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. © 2017 Universal Orlando. All rights reserved. Sapphire Falls Resort TM & ©2015 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved.