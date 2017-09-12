HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Did ‘Riverdale’ Cast Sabrina The Teenage Witch?

Filed Under: riverdale

Riverdale may be adding well-known teenage witch Sabrina Spellman to the cast of characters.

Fans of the hit drama have been vocal about wanting to see Disney Channel’s Dove Cameron in the role, and their wishes may have come true. Earlier this week, Cameron shared an Instagram post featuring the comic book witch, with a caption of a single telephone emoji.

☎️

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on

What does it mean? Has Dove been cast as Sabrina? Is Dove anxiously waiting by the phone for a call from The CW? Will Sabrina make her supernatural debut on Riverdale this October?

Unfortunately, neither The CW nor the show have confirmed (or denied) Sabrina’s appearance in Riverdale. For now, we wait.

More from Riverdale
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live