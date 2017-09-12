Did ‘Riverdale’ Cast Sabrina The Teenage Witch?

Riverdale may be adding well-known teenage witch Sabrina Spellman to the cast of characters.

Fans of the hit drama have been vocal about wanting to see Disney Channel’s Dove Cameron in the role, and their wishes may have come true. Earlier this week, Cameron shared an Instagram post featuring the comic book witch, with a caption of a single telephone emoji.

☎️ A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

What does it mean? Has Dove been cast as Sabrina? Is Dove anxiously waiting by the phone for a call from The CW? Will Sabrina make her supernatural debut on Riverdale this October?

Unfortunately, neither The CW nor the show have confirmed (or denied) Sabrina’s appearance in Riverdale. For now, we wait.