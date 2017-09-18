5 Easy Pumpkin Recipes for Fall

Though the Florida weather is no indication, it is officially fall – which means it is officially pumpkin spice season. You can’t fight it, kids, the pumpkin is coming for ya!

Luckily, pumpkin recipes aren’t all white-girls-in-Ugg-boots-drinking-pumpkin-spice-lattes. There is so much more to that good ol’ gourd. Skip the latte lineup and whip up one of these recipes instead↓↓

EASY

Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats | via essentiallyeclectic.com

Need

4 cups marshmallows

3 tbsp butter

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/8 cup pumpkin puree

Do: Melt butter into a large pan on medium low heat. Add your marshmallows. The typical recipe calls for 5 1/2 cups marshmallows, but since you will be adding pumpkin, you want to reduce the overall goo so your treats aren’t too wet. When your marshmallows have melted, add your pumpkin and spices and stir. Add more or less of your spice mix to taste. Toss in your Rice Krispies cereal and stir. Pour your treat mix into a 9×13 baking pan that has been greased, preferably with a little melted butter. Wait a few minutes for everything to cool, then enjoy!

Pumpkin Pie Spice Pretzels | via ohsweetbasil.com

Need

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2/3 cup canola oil

1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie extract

1 bag mini pretzels

white chocolate, melted for drizzle

Do: Stir the sugar and pumpkin pie spice in bowl and set 1/3 cup aside. In a large glass bowl, add the canola oil and 1/3 cup pumpkin pie sugar, and extract together. Add the pretzels and microwave for 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Lay out on parchment paper and sprinkle with additional sugar. Drizzle lightly with white chocolate and let sit. Store in Ziploc bags.

The Best Roasted Pumpkin Seeds | via beautyandbeard.blogspot.com

Need

1 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

parchment paper

Do: Wash your pumpkin seeds thoroughly. Toss your seeds with your olive oil and spices and spread out evenly on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes, taking them out and stirring/flipping halfway through. Let cool and enjoy.

Slightly More Difficult – But So Worth It

No Bake Mimi Pumpkin Cheesecake | via afamilyfeast.com

Need

For the crust

1 sleeve graham crackers (about 9 crackers)

½ stick butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

For the filling

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 1-ounce package sugar-free cheesecake-flavored instant pudding mix

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 12-ounce container frozen whipped topping

Do: Place graham crackers in the bowl of a food processor and pulse the crackers into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter, sugar and brown sugar and pulse until combined. Spoon the crumbs into individual 9-ounce plastic cups. Place in the refrigerator to set. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese until light and creamy. Add the pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and pudding mix and beat until completely mixed, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure that all ingredients are well combined. Add the sweetened condensed milk and mix again until well combined. Fold in the tub of Cool Whip until well combined. Allow the mixture to sit in the refrigerator for about an hour to firm up. Using a large pastry bag with a large tip, or a spoon, top the graham cracker crust in each cup with the pumpkin mixture and refrigerate until ready to serve. Top with whipped cream and serve.

Buttery Pecan Pumpkin Spice Cookies | via averiecooks.com

Need

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons cream or half-and-half

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon baking soda

pinch salt

2 cups pecan halves (roasted, unsalted & roughly chopped)

Do: To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment combine the butter, sugars, egg, vanilla, and beat on medium-high speed until creamed and well combined, about 4 minutes. Stop, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the cream, and beat on low-speed until well combined, about 1 minute. Stop, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the flour, pumpkin pie spice, corn starch, baking soda, optional salt, and beat on low-speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Stop, scrape down the sides of the bowl, and add the pecans, and beat on low-speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Form approximately 14 equal-sized mounds of dough, roll into balls, and flatten slightly. Place mounds on a large plate or tray, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Do not bake with unchilled dough because cookies will bake thinner, flatter, and be more prone to spreading. Preheat oven to 350F and line a baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until edges have set and tops are just set, even if slightly under-cooked, pale, and glossy in the center; don’t over-bake. Cookies firm up as they cool. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for about 10 minutes before serving. I let them cool on the baking sheet and don’t use a rack.

Take that, Pumpkin Spice Latte! And if you liked these recipes, you’ve gotta see THESE: The 4 | Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Do you have any pumpkin recipes you want to share? Share in the comments below or on our social media (@CW44_TampaBay & facebook.com/CW44tv)

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay