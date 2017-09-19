Floridians know that fall just ain’t what they show in the movies. Our leaves maintain their green hue and the weather remains a mild 85°. Here in Florida, we have to make our own fall. Luckily, we have the perfect recipe.
Watch the video above or follow the step-by-step directions below to create fall in your own home with this DIY Pumpkin Spice lip Balm by Hello Giggles!
Begin by adding 3 tbsp. beeswax pastilles to a bowl
Add 3 tbsp. coconut oil
Add a chunk orange lipstick
Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes
Add 2 tsp. pumpkin seed oil
Add 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
Add 5 drops clove essential oil
Stir
Let harden for 10 minutes, enjoy
