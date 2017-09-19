Floridians know that fall just ain’t what they show in the movies. Our leaves maintain their green hue and the weather remains a mild 85°. Here in Florida, we have to make our own fall. Luckily, we have the perfect recipe.

Watch the video above or follow the step-by-step directions below to create fall in your own home with this DIY Pumpkin Spice lip Balm by Hello Giggles!

Begin by adding 3 tbsp. beeswax pastilles to a bowl

Add 3 tbsp. coconut oil

Add a chunk orange lipstick

Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes

Add 2 tsp. pumpkin seed oil

Add 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Add 5 drops clove essential oil

Stir

Pour into containers

Let harden for 10 minutes, enjoy

Let us know if you tried and liked this recipe in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.