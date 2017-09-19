HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Filed Under: DIY

Floridians know that fall just ain’t what they show in the movies. Our leaves maintain their green hue and the weather remains a mild 85°. Here in Florida, we have to make our own fall. Luckily, we have the perfect recipe.

Watch the video above or follow the step-by-step directions below to create fall in your own home with this DIY Pumpkin Spice lip Balm by Hello Giggles!

Begin by adding 3 tbsp. beeswax pastilles to a bowl

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 04 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Add 3 tbsp. coconut oil

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 11 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Add a chunk orange lipstick

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 19 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Microwave the mixture for 2 minutes

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 26 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Add 2 tsp. pumpkin seed oil

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 33 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Add 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 40 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Add 5 drops clove essential oil

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 46 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Stir

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 31 53 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Pour into containers

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 32 01 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Let harden for 10 minutes, enjoy

screen shot 2017 09 19 at 10 32 07 am DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

Let us know if you tried and liked this recipe in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live