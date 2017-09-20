HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Bayside: Humane Society of Pinellas (10/8)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, October 8th at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under: Bayside

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community since 1949.  Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” Don’t miss this episode of Bayside as host Sheli Sanders and guest Twila Cole discuss Humane Society of Pinellas and their Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

469a2248 Bayside: Humane Society of Pinellas (10/8)

For more info, follow the link below:

HumaneSocietyofPinellas.org

More from Bayside
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live