Bayside: Humane Society of Pinellas (10/8)

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community since 1949. Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” Don’t miss this episode of Bayside as host Sheli Sanders and guest Twila Cole discuss Humane Society of Pinellas and their Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

For more info, follow the link below:

HumaneSocietyofPinellas.org