Bayside: Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza (10/1 & 10/22)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, October 1st & October 22nd at 10am on CW44!
Filed Under: Bayside

Pink boxes are back at Hungry Howie’s Pizza! It’s Love, Hope & Pizza at Hungry Howie’s during the month of October. With every pizza sold, Hunrgy Howie’s will make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. To date, over 2 million dollars have been raised for breast cancer research and approximately. 20,000 free screenings have been provided benefiting women right here in the Bay area through a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center. Here to tell us more is Misann Ellmaker, spokeswoman for Hungry Howie’s, and their new partners Chadd and Kristi from the B98.7 morning show. Don’t miss this episode of Bayside.

469a2259 Bayside: Hungry Howies Love, Hope & Pizza (10/1 & 10/22) 469a2257 Bayside: Hungry Howies Love, Hope & Pizza (10/1 & 10/22)

For more info, follow the links below.

hhpizzafl.com/lovehopepizza 

www.b987fm.com

