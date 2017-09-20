HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The CW To Reboot “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” As Horror Series

Filed Under: The CW

Hot on the heels of their success with Riverdale, The CW is now hoping to turn to another Archie Comics property.

BREAKING NEWS: A new CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA show is in development at The CW by the #Riverdale team!

A post shared by Archie Comics (@archiecomics) on

The CW plans to reinvent Sabrina the Teenage Witch for television, with a twist. Producer Greg Berlanti will this time take on the story of Sabrina, a half-witch, half-mortal, who is caught between two realms, and finds herself trying to protect mortal humans – foremost among them her boyfriend Harvey – from monsters that lurk just on the other side of the well.

We all, of course, remember Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Melissa Joan Hart of the late 90’s and early 2000’s as a light-hearted sitcom. However, this version would be more in line with the darker Chilling Adventures of Sabrina written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live