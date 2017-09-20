HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The Takeover: Kingsman & LEGOs

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Film Critic T.M. Powell, movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, CW44’s film critic heads into the LEGOverse with the little colorful ninjas of Ninjago and let’s us know if Kingsman: The Golden Circle lives up to the hype created by the original. Plus, find out the movie you should see this weekend even though most of you will choose to see Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The LEGO Ninjago Movie or IT instead. Check out the video above to find the answers.

Full Reviews

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Stronger

IT

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

More from T.M. Powell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live