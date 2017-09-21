4 Delicious Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

As we approach fall, the sweet smell of pumpkin fills the air!

There is nothing better than a delicious pumpkin pie to complete a meal during the autumn season. In fact, I believe that every year since the pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock, Americans have completed their Thanksgiving dinner with slice of pumpkin pie. We have continued to partake in this tradition because pumpkin pie is so delicious, but sometimes you just want more!

There is so much more to the fabulous vegetable that is the pumpkin. Why do we pigeon hold the pumpkin? Why do we continue to subject the pumpkin to a life of monotony? The institution of pumpkin pie ends here! Let us take back the pumpkin!

With these 4 recipes, we give the pumpkin a chance to break free of its crusty, lattice chains! Click on the underlined link for the full recipe and baking directions.

Pumpkin Streusel Swirled Cream Cheese Pound Cake from Willow Bird Baking

“This dessert was made for autumn! A ribbon of pumpkin custard and cinnamon pecan streusel winds through this luxurious, rich cream cheese pound cake. It’s topped with maple brown sugar glaze, toasted pecans, and a dusting of cinnamon. The finished product is pretty as can be — and so delicious!”

Pumpkin Spice Pull-Apart Bread with Butter Rum Glaze from Willow Bird Baking

“This sticky, sweet pumpkin pull-apart loaf is irresistible. It’s made from layers of fluffy pumpkin yeast dough coated with browned butter, cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg. Let it cool until it has just a hint of warmth left, drizzle on some glaze, and enjoy — preferably with the windows open to let in a crisp autumn breeze. Oh, and by the way, this recipe makes use of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, but there’s no reason you can’t knead this dough by hand. It’ll just take a little longer (and a little more elbow grease).”

Brown Butter Pumpkin Cake Cheesecake with Salted Caramel from Willow Bird Baking

“Pumpkin cheesecake alone is delicious, and even more so if it’s settled into a gingersnap crust. But top that cheesecake with a layer of brown butter pumpkin cheesecake (and then drizzle on some salted caramel for good measure) and you have yourself a downright masterpiece. This cake would be perfect for Thanksgiving!”

Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles from Willow Bird Baking

“A creamy pumpkin mixture spiced up with gingersnap and graham cracker crumbs is rolled into a ball and coated with rich dark chocolate. These delectable truffles would make a lovely autumn gift since they’re so cute and poppable, but don’t feel guilty saving them all for yourself!”

Ditch the pumpkin pie this year and try one of these pumpkin recipes.

What’s your favorite pumpkin recipe? Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay