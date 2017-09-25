Humane Society of Pinellas’ Annual Golden Paw Gala

On Friday, September 29th, join the Humane Society of Pinellas for their annual Golden Paw Gala!

Join the Humane Society of Pinellas as they celebrate lives saved and happy endings along with dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions. The event takes place on Friday, September 29th at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort from 6p-9p. The proceeds from the Annual Golden Paw Awards Dinner benefit the operation of the Humane Society of Pinellas, where over 2,500 lives are saved annually while programs and services are offered to help keep people and pets together.

For more information visit humanesocietyofpinellas.org.