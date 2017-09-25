HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Warner Bros. Speaks Out About ‘Riverdale’ Star Car Crash

Riverdale actor K.J. Apa was involved in a car crash last week after a reportedly long working day.

The 20-year-old actor who plays Archie in the series fell asleep behind the wheel during the 45-minute drive home and crashed into a light pole. A protest has broken out on the set of the Warner Bros. Television production with sources saying that the cast and crew reportedly work long hours into the early morning on reshoots. The studio says they are “grateful that K.J. Apa was uninjured during his recent accident.”

On the day of the accident, K.J. worked 14.2 hours. He has reportedly been told to tell production if he feels tired or unsafe while working long hours, and if so, either a ride or a hotel room would be provided to him.

According to VarietyK.J. is was treated by first responders on the scene and visited by doctors the following morning. He returned to set the day after the crash and is now driving a rental car.

