DIY Halloween Costumes For The Office

This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday, but that won’t stop us from celebrating! Fear not, my ghoulish friends, I have the answers to all of your workday woes!

Below, I have provided a slew of costume ideas to make your office a little more festive! Each costume is centered around a work appropriate outfit and is embellished with a few fun accessories. Enjoy!

Unicorn | Escape to your wildest fantasies as a unicorn! The key to this costume is to have fun. Play with glitter, rock your accessories and enjoy Halloween in the office.

Headband | Shoes | Earrings |

Top | Jeans | Highlighter

Black Cat | The black cat is a classic Halloween go-to! They key to this costume is in the accessories. This clutch, kitty bracelet and clip-in ears will complete your look perfectly. Don’t forget a dramatic cat-eye, whiskers and a little black nose.

Clutch | Ears | Top | Shoes |

Bracelet | Eye Liner | Pants

Mermaid | What Florida female doesn’t constantly dream of being a mermaid? Live your mer-fantasy with this costume! The seashell bra top and seashell hair accessory add something fun and special to this ensemble. Try a loose, beachy wave with this outfit and remember to channel your inner Ariel!

Blazer | Skirt | Top |

Shoes | Hair Accessory

Red Riding Hood | This costume is so simple! When embodying Red Riding Hood, remember that red is your best friend. Turn to red lipstick and red heels to accessorize. The key to this outfit is the red hood, of course! Try this reversible hood (link below) to complete this look.

Pants | Blouse | Shoes |

Lipstick | Hooded Cape

Witch | The wicked witch is the quintessential standby for women in a Halloween bind. Simply wear your favorite LBD and black booties and begin accessorizing. A plum colored lipstick, broomstick bracelet (link below) and mini witch hat bring the outfit together. Try a cat eye to complete the look.

Eye Liner | Bracelet | Booties |

Dress | Lipstick | Hat

Peacock | The colors found in peacock feathers are so beautiful and translate perfectly into a work appropriate outfit. The peacock feather heels and feather earrings are the elements you need to bring this look to life. Try the peacock inspired eye makeup tutorial below to add an extra pop.

Eye Makeup Tutorial | Earrings |

Shoes | Top | Skirt

See! Now you can enjoy Halloween even if your stuck in the office!

Try one of THESE spooky nail art designs to match your costume.

If your feeling a little frisky this Halloween, try one of THESE outlandish DIY costumes.

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay