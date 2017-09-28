Nina Dobrev’s New {Super Short} Haircut

Nina has a new haircut!
Let’s preface this post by saying: yes, we’re aware Nina is no longer on The CW. Yes, she kind of broke our hearts when she left TVD. And yes, she will ever be a CW-er and we will forever talk about her because she’s in the Blake Lively/Rachel Bilson/Leighton Meester club from now until the end of time. Okay, moving on.
✂️✂️✂️ #BangingBob with #FrenchFringe for @Nina's new movie "Lucky Day". We're calling it the #Nob (Nina-Bob 😂) She plays CHLOE a Parisian artist, so we concocted this chic European look for her character. 👩🏻🎨 Bye Bye #DObrev (for now 😏) This photo is life 🔥 @adambreuchaud killed it on this #makeup look 💋 Simply #flawless!!! #FlatlinersMovie #Premiere
Nina went super short for her new ‘do, complete with bangs and a whole lotta sass! Take a look in the pics above. Her stylist, Riawna Capri, posted the pics to her IG calling the look the #Nob – Nina Bob – and sharing that the cut is for Nina’s new movie Lucky Day. Riawna went on to explain that in the film, Nina plays a french character named Chloe, so the haircut was inspired by everything Parisian.
What do you think of Nina’s Nob?