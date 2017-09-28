Nina Dobrev’s New {Super Short} Haircut

Nina has a new haircut!

Let’s preface this post by saying: yes, we’re aware Nina is no longer on The CW. Yes, she kind of broke our hearts when she left TVD. And yes, she will ever be a CW-er and we will forever talk about her because she’s in the Blake Lively/Rachel Bilson/Leighton Meester club from now until the end of time. Okay, moving on.

Final Touches, literally, ✂️💄 for last nights #FlatlinersMovie #Premiere. @nina @adambreuchaud @ninezeroone A post shared by Riawna Capri | Hairstylist (@riawna) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Nina went super short for her new ‘do, complete with bangs and a whole lotta sass! Take a look in the pics above. Her stylist, Riawna Capri, posted the pics to her IG calling the look the #Nob – Nina Bob – and sharing that the cut is for Nina’s new movie Lucky Day. Riawna went on to explain that in the film, Nina plays a french character named Chloe, so the haircut was inspired by everything Parisian.

What do you think of Nina’s Nob?