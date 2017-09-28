HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The Takeover: Cruise, Carell & Emma

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Film Critic T.M. Powell, movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

This week is a bit of a history lesson on The Takeover with T.M. Powell. First Tom Cruise is back after The Mummy debacle in the true life story of pilot/smuggler Barry Seal in American Made. Does Cruise make up for past transgressions with this entertaining new role? Also T.M. tries to convince everyone he’s not a male chauvinist pig like Bobby Riggs with his critiques of Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell. Check out the video above for all The Takeover antics.

Full Reviews

Battle of the Sexes

American Made

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

