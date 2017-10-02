Halloween in Tampa Bay | Best Places to (Safely) Trick-or-Treat

Trick-or-treating is the best part of Halloween to most kids, but it’s important to remember that safety is key. Tampa Bay has many safe trick-or-treating areas that are sure to treat you to a great time.

Get your costumes ready and check out these great places below… and don’t forget your pillow cases!

1) Old Northeast St. Pete – (Old Northeast Neighborhood in St. Petersburg)

Mapping & location details

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 – (Starts around dusk) There will be more than 200 decorated houses, the old brick streets will be blocked off and 1,000s of costumed children and adults will flock to this spooktacular area on Halloween night. Local Halloween enthusiast and CW44 employee, Vanessa Rao, claims this is, “the BEST neighborhood in Tampa Bay for Halloween!”

2) England Brothers Bandshell Park – (Pinellas Park Area)



5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 – “Halloween in the Park – Treats You Can Trust!” Girls and boys of all ages may collect candy donated by local businesses and community organizations. Treat Trail begins at 6 p.m. Activities, costume contest, prizes, refreshments and popcorn will be provided.

3) Westfield Brandon Mall – (Brandon Town Center)



459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon, FL 33511

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 – Stop in for some trick-or-treating fun from 5p-7p. Some mall retailers will be distributing candy. It’s great for families with small children.

4) Mall-O-Ween at Gulf View Square Mall (West Pasco Area)

9409 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 – Join them for the annual safe & fun Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend on Saturday between 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Yancy Street Comics will give away free comics and participants have the chance to win a Simon Gift Card!

Happy Halloween!!

