The Flash season 4 poster was released and it seems there’s a new feel for Flash.

This season will pickup months after Barry Allen sacrificed himself to the Speed Force. Trailers for season 4 have revealed that when Barry comes back, he will be very different. That was confirmed by the look of this new artwork.

What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat: @cw44_tampabay!