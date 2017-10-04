HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

‘Riverdale’ Star Reveals Anxiety Struggle

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart revealed that severe anxiety almost crushed her.

According to The Huffington Post, the Riverdale star hopes to inspire other teens by being candid about her own mental health struggles. Lili admits to having a mental break after moving to L.A. in 2015 to audition, which she calls “the most miserable time of my life.” The Huff Post says that her panic attack was so severe she threw up and moved back to North Carolina.

After some therapy, she’s now on the mend, but Lili wants the 40 million people who live with anxiety to know that their feelings are valid and they’re not alone.

We LOVE her for sharing and sending a message to those who struggle with anxiety!

