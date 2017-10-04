HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The Takeover: Blade Runner Returns

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell, T.M. Powell Film Critic

It’s been 35 years, but Sci-Fi geeks are finally getting the sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner they always wanted. On the this edition of The Takeover, T.M. attempts to discuss the new sequel Blade Runner 2049 in a spoiler free manner and also decides if The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba is worth your time. Check out the video above and enjoy The Takeover.

Full Reviews

Blade Runner 2049

The Mountain Between Us

 

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

More from T.M. Powell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live