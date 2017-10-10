HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

Creepy-Meets-Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Filed Under: DIY, Halloween

Flowers may not scream Halloween, but have you tried sticking them in a skull vase? This spooky DIY makes the perfect boo-quet centerpiece for your Halloween party!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this at home.

Start with a styrofoam skull and choose a spooky acrylic paint.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 32 07 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Paint the skull and let it dry.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 31 25 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Use a rocks glass and carving knife to outline an opening on the top.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 32 35 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Dig out a hole with an ice cream scoop. Even the process is creepy!

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 33 28 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Place the glass in the skull.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 33 53 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Fill with water.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 34 03 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Add flowers.

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 2 34 14 pm Creepy Meets Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

If you give this DIY a try, let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

2 Broke Girls | 7 nights at 7Watch 7 nights at 7 on CW44!
The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live