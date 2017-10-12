The Takeover: Death Day & Oscar Bait

On this edition on The Takeover, T.M. Powell tells you if Groundhog Day was a good choice for inspiration in the new film Happy Death Day from Jason Blumhouse. Also there’s a few films out with their eyes set on awards season and T.M. will tell you if Professor Marston and the Wonder Women and Marshall are Oscar Bait you should take a bite out of. Find out the answers by checking out the video above.

Full Reviews

Happy Death Day

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Marshall

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!