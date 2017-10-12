HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | Monroe | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS Miami Weather App    

The Takeover: Death Day & Oscar Bait

By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition on The Takeover, T.M. Powell tells you if Groundhog Day was a good choice for inspiration in the new film Happy Death Day from Jason Blumhouse. Also there’s a few films out with their eyes set on awards season and T.M. will tell you if Professor Marston and the Wonder Women and Marshall are Oscar Bait you should take a bite out of. Find out the answers by checking out the video above.

Full Reviews

Happy Death Day

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Marshall

 

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

 

