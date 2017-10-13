It’s a Date | October 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

October, 2017

River of Frights | Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun ’til October 29th 40 minute water tour through the Channel District, Tampa Riverwalk and Davis and Harbour Islands. Tickets start at $25. More info: www.piratewatertaxi.com

| Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun ’til October 29th Do the Local Motion Walking Tour | Friday, October 6th from 11:30a-1:30p Where Love Grows hosts walking tours of downtown Tampa. Tours are free, but a suggested donation of $5.00 is requested. Proceeds directly benefit the programs of Where Love Grows. More info: visittampabay.com

Friday, October 6th from 11:30a-1:30p Eggs by the Bay EGGfest | Saturday, October 7th 6p from 9a-4p Taste mouthwatering creations from some of the best backyard cooks in the Tampa area and enjoy live music at the A La Carte Pavilion. A portion of admission sales benefit Shriner Hospitals for Children – Tampa. More info: www.justgrillinflorida.com

| Saturday, October 7th 6p from 9a-4p Annual Dining in the Dark | Saturday, October 7th 6p This fundraiser for theTampa Lighthouse for the Blind includes cocktails, a silent auction and dinner held at the Tampa Club. Diners will be blindfolded as they eat in the dark. More info: www.tampalighthouse.org

| Saturday, October 7th 6p Skyway 5k | Saturday, October 14th from 7a-10a Enjoy the beauty of the Skyway trail while running or walking a 5k to benefit the officers’ memorial fund of the Sun Coast Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA). More info: www.skyway5k.net

| Saturday, October 14th from 7a-10a Oktoberfest Tampa 2017 | October 13th-15th Curtis Hixon Park is transformed into the city’s largest, waterfront beergarden complete with live music, dancing, dirndls and lederhosen. Tickets start at $8. More info: tampa.eventful.com

| October 13th-15th Tampa Bay Burger Week | October 19th-29th Creative Loafing’s Tampa Bay Burger Week features exclusively-priced $7 burger specials from dozens of Tampa Bay’s tastiest restaurants. Just stop in at any participating restaurant and ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special. More info: www.cltampa.com

| October 19th-29th Howl-O-Fest | October 20th & 21st at 6p A family-friendly Halloween experience at the Boyd Hill Environmental Studies Area featuring inflatable games, temporary tattoos, kids’ trail, carnival games, arts & crafts, trick or treat cabins, free candy, a character meet & greet, fire shows and more. More info: www.stpeteparksrec.org

| October 20th & 21st at 6p Florida Orchestra: Free Pops in the Park | Saturday, October 21st at 7p Join the Florida Orchestra in Vinoy Park as they put on a free concert! During the concert, the Florida Orchestra will be collecting can goods for Tampa Bay Harvest. More info: www.floridaorchestra.org

| Saturday, October 21st at 7p 13 Ugly Men presents 20th Annual Halloween Party | Friday, October 27th at 8p The 20th Annual Halloween Party at the Historic Cuban Club in Ybor City benefits Redefining Refuge. The party is complete with live DJ and 3 floors of entertainment. More info: 13uglymen.com

| Friday, October 27th at 8p Tampa Pig Jig 2017 |Saturday, October 28th at Noon This FREE BBQ at Curtis Hixon Park is complete with live music, great food, a BBQ competition, drinks and games. Benefits NephCure Kidney International. More info: www.tampapigjig.com

|Saturday, October 28th at Noon Fall Festival Fun-Raiser for First Night! | Saturday, October 28th at 3p Family friendly fun featuring a pumpkin toss, family pumpkin decorating contest, themed craft beer special, fall food items and cider, games and prizes and more. Event raises money for First Night St. Pete. More info: www.firstnightstpete.com

| Saturday, October 28th at 3p Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed. More info: www.tampasdowntown.com

Be sure to check our It's a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event!