CONTEST | Grand Prize Package to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

Blue Man Group is comedy, theater, rock concert and dance party all rolled into one. This wildly popular phenomenon delivers an unforgettable multi-sensory experience that has captivated 35 million people worldwide. Don’t miss Blue Man Group – enemy of monotony, remedy for boredom, promoter of overjoy and elation.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando™ transports guests to a paradise in the heart of the tropics. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds, and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call guests to take in the scenic views and ease into ‘island time’. Reminiscent of a leisurely estate in the heart of the tropics, every comfort has been built into this brand new hotel. With a luxuriously landscaped resort-style pool to the inviting island charm of the guest rooms and suites, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place to plan an unforgettable island escape. Guests of this on-site hotel enjoy exclusive benefits at Universal Orlando™ including Early Park Admission* one hour before the theme park opens to the public; water taxi and shuttle service to and from the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk™ and much more. Get ready to be transported to paradise.

