Alien Drama ‘Roswell’ Getting CW Reboot

Filed Under: The CW

The CW is rebooting Roswell,  a series from 1999 that ran for three seasons, based on the book series by Melinda Metz.

The alien-romance starred then-young actors Katherine Heigl, Colin Hanks, Shiri Appleby and Emilie de Raven, along with others who have continued to work in TV and film. The new Roswell will be a re-imagining of the previous series, with the role former played by Shiri Appleby described as a “woman who is the daughter of undocumented immigrants.

The series will still involve aliens pretending to be humans who enter into relationships with real humans.

What do you think of this reboot? Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.

