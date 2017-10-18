Alien Drama ‘Roswell’ Getting CW Reboot

The CW is rebooting Roswell, a series from 1999 that ran for three seasons, based on the book series by Melinda Metz.

The alien-romance starred then-young actors Katherine Heigl, Colin Hanks, Shiri Appleby and Emilie de Raven, along with others who have continued to work in TV and film. The new Roswell will be a re-imagining of the previous series, with the role former played by Shiri Appleby described as a “woman who is the daughter of undocumented immigrants.

The series will still involve aliens pretending to be humans who enter into relationships with real humans.

